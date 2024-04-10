The evolving attitudes of Gen X toward evolution
As the centennial of the Scopes Monkey Trial of 1925 approaches, a new study illustrates that the attitudes of Americans in Generation X toward evolution shifted as they aged.
Social Sciences
Apr 10, 2024
Educators in European science museums sometimes think rather differently about the definition of an "authentic" object. They think carefully about how they present those objects to teach visitors something or make them curious.
Education
Dec 5, 2023
Increasingly divisive messages about science have led some people to see scientists as a group that is "for" or "against" their political or religious social groups, according to new research.
Social Sciences
Jul 20, 2023
Cinematic depictions of the scientists behind artificial intelligence over the last century are so heavily skewed toward men that a dangerous cultural stereotype has been established—one that may contribute to the shortage ...
Social Sciences
Feb 13, 2023
The level of public acceptance of evolution in the United States is now solidly above the halfway mark, according to a new study based on a series of national public opinion surveys conducted over the last 35 years.
Social Sciences
Aug 20, 2021
Many scientists are likely to be invited for media appearances in the run up to COP26, the international negotiations on global heating that will take place in Glasgow in November 2021. Journalists will ask climate scientists ...
Social Sciences
Aug 3, 2021
An investigation recently published in the Public Understanding of Science journal by researchers from Massey University and the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, shows people stick to fast intuitive judgements about ...
Social Sciences
Jul 15, 2021
How the media frame stories about science affects the public's perception about scientific accuracy and reliability, and one particular type of narrative can help ameliorate the harm to science's reputation sometimes caused ...
Social Sciences
Jul 6, 2021
News media reports about scientific failures that do not recognize the self-correcting nature of science can damage public perceptions of trust and confidence in scientific work, according to findings by researchers at the ...
Social Sciences
Jun 1, 2021
Sara Moreno, Tatiana Pina and Martí Domínguez, researchers at the University of Valencia, have shown the over-representation of iconic animals of climate change, such as polar bears and penguins, in cartoons that address ...
Plants & Animals
Apr 7, 2021
