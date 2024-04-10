Public Understanding of Science is a fully peer reviewed, quarterly international journal covering all aspects of the inter-relationships between science (including technology and medicine) and the public. Topics Covered Include: popular representations of science, scientific and para-scientific belief systems, science in schools, history of science, education of popular science, science and the media.

Publisher
SAGE
Website
http://pus.sagepub.com/
Impact factor
1.866 (2011)

The evolving attitudes of Gen X toward evolution

As the centennial of the Scopes Monkey Trial of 1925 approaches, a new study illustrates that the attitudes of Americans in Generation X toward evolution shifted as they aged.

Social Sciences

Apr 10, 2024

Cinema has helped 'entrench' gender inequality in AI, says study

Cinematic depictions of the scientists behind artificial intelligence over the last century are so heavily skewed toward men that a dangerous cultural stereotype has been established—one that may contribute to the shortage ...

Social Sciences

Feb 13, 2023

Evolution is now accepted by a majority of Americans

The level of public acceptance of evolution in the United States is now solidly above the halfway mark, according to a new study based on a series of national public opinion surveys conducted over the last 35 years.

Social Sciences

Aug 20, 2021

The public make snap judgments about new technologies

An investigation recently published in the Public Understanding of Science journal by researchers from Massey University and the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, shows people stick to fast intuitive judgements about ...

Social Sciences

Jul 15, 2021

How news coverage affects public trust in science

News media reports about scientific failures that do not recognize the self-correcting nature of science can damage public perceptions of trust and confidence in scientific work, according to findings by researchers at the ...

Social Sciences

Jun 1, 2021

