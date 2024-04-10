Public Understanding of Science is a fully peer reviewed, quarterly international journal covering all aspects of the inter-relationships between science (including technology and medicine) and the public. Topics Covered Include: popular representations of science, scientific and para-scientific belief systems, science in schools, history of science, education of popular science, science and the media.

Publisher SAGE Website http://pus.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 1.866 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA