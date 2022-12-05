The journal Psychonomic Bulletin & Review provides coverage spanning a broad spectrum of topics in all areas of experimental psychology, intended for a general readership. The journal is primarily dedicated to the publication of theory and review articles and brief reports of outstanding experimental work. Areas of coverage include attention and perception, cognitive psychology, psycholinguistics, behavioral and cognitive neuroscience, memory, comparative psychology, social cognition, and cognitive development. Psychonomic Bulletin & Review is a publication of the Psychonomic Society.

Website
http://www.springerlink.com/content/1069-9384/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Psychonomic Bulletin & Review

Is there a common sound of swearing across languages?

Swear words across different languages may tend to lack certain sounds such as l, r, and w, suggests research published in Psychonomic Bulletin & Review. This common pattern in profanity indicates that these sounds, called ...

Social Sciences

Dec 5, 2022

0

246

Study confirms link between spatial and math skills

People use spatial skills to manipulate, organize, reason about, and make sense of spatial relationships in real and imagined spaces. Estimating how much leftover mashed potatoes will fit in a storage container requires spatial ...

Mathematics

Dec 1, 2021

0

88

Getting they/them pronouns right

A growing number of people use they/them pronouns to signal their gender identity, but for many people, use of "they" to refer to a single individual takes some getting used to.

Social Sciences

Jun 4, 2021

5

2

Expert mathematicians stumped by simple subtractions

Mathematical thought is seen as the pinnacle of abstract thinking. But are we capable of filtering out our knowledge about the world to prevent it from interfering with our calculations? Researchers from the University of ...

Mathematics

Jul 10, 2019

15

717

Metaphoring the police: It's all about the right choice of word

A well-chosen metaphor does wonders to explain concepts, to persuade and to ensure buy-in into any given matter. So says Paul Thibodeau of Oberlin College in the US, lead author of an article in Springer's journal Psychonomic ...

Social Sciences

Dec 8, 2016

0

3