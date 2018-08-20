Psychology of Popular Media Culture is a scholarly journal dedicated to publishing empirical research and papers on how popular culture and general media influence individual, group, and system behavior. The journal publishes rigorous research studies, as well as data-driven theoretical papers on constructs, consequences, program evaluations, and trends related to popular culture and various media sources. Although the journal welcomes and encourages submissions from a wide variety of disciplines, topics should be linked to psychological theory and research.

Publisher
American Psychological Association
Website
http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/ppm/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Psychology of Popular Media Culture

Teens today spend more time on digital media, less time reading

If you can't remember the last time you saw a teenager reading a book, newspaper or magazine, you're not alone. In recent years, less than 20 percent of U.S. teens report reading a book, magazine or newspaper daily for pleasure, ...

Social Sciences

Aug 20, 2018

0

7

Young women with sexy social media photos seen as less competent

Girls and young women who post sexy or revealing photos on social media sites such as Facebook are viewed by their female peers as less physically and socially attractive and less competent to perform tasks, a new study from ...

Social Sciences

Sep 21, 2016

0

26

Spoiler alert: Story spoilers can hurt entertainment

While many rabid fans may have scratched their heads when a 2011 study showed that spoilers could improve story enjoyment, a recent experiment, conducted by researchers Benjamin Johnson (Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam) and ...

Social Sciences

Dec 10, 2015

0

9

Study finds Asian men, black women underrepresented in magazines

Although publications in recent years have been paying closer attention to diversity, gender stereotypes related to race are still apparent in the pages of U.S. magazines, according to a recent interdisciplinary study conducted ...

Social Sciences

Aug 26, 2015

0

49