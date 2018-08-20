Psychology of Popular Media Culture is a scholarly journal dedicated to publishing empirical research and papers on how popular culture and general media influence individual, group, and system behavior. The journal publishes rigorous research studies, as well as data-driven theoretical papers on constructs, consequences, program evaluations, and trends related to popular culture and various media sources. Although the journal welcomes and encourages submissions from a wide variety of disciplines, topics should be linked to psychological theory and research.

Publisher American Psychological Association Website http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/ppm/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA