CFD is now considered an indispensable analysis/design tool in an ever-increasing range of industrial applications. Practical flow problems are often so complex that a high level of ingenuity is required. Thus, besides the development work in CFD, innovative CFD applications are also encouraged. PCFD's ultimate goal is to provide a common platform for model/software developers and users by balanced international/interdisciplinary contributions, disseminating information relating to development/refinement of mathematical and numerical models, software tools and their innovative applications in CFD.

Publisher
Inderscience
Website
http://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=pcfd

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Progress in Computational Fluid Dynamics

Modeling a right royal butterfly effect

The monarch butterfly, Danaus plexippus, is renowned for its striking appearance and perhaps even more than that, its remarkable long-distance migration. The population present in North America heads south each year in the ...

Soft Matter

Jul 11, 2024

0

0

Go with the flow in flood prediction

Floods have once again wreaked havoc across the country and climate scientists and meteorologists suggest that the problem is only going to get worse with wetter winters and rivers bursting their banks becoming the norm. ...

General Physics

Dec 4, 2012

0

0