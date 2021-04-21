Pesticide Biochemistry and Physiology publishes original scientific articles pertaining to the mode of action of plant protection agents such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and similar compounds, including nonlethal pest control agents, biosynthesis of pheromones, hormones, and plant resistance agents. Manuscripts may include a biochemical, physiological, or molecular study for an understanding of comparative toxicology or selective toxicity of both target and nontarget organisms. Particular interest will be given to studies on the molecular biology of pest control, toxicology, and pesticide resistance.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/pesticide-biochemistry-and-physiology Impact factor 2.111 (2012)

