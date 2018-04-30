Pediatric Research is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal in the field of pediatrics and the official publication of the American Pediatric Society, the European Society for Paediatric Research, and the Society for Pediatric Research. It is published for the International Pediatric Research Foundation by Lippincott Williams & Wilkins. The editor-in-chief is Olaf Dammann.

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins History 1967-present Website http://journals.lww.com/pedresearch/pages/default.aspx Impact factor 2.604 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA