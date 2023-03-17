Papers in Regional Science is the official journal of the Regional Science Association International. It encourages high quality scholarship on a broad range of topics in the field of regional science. These topics include, but are not limited to, behavioural modelling of location, transportation, and migration decisions, land use and urban development, inter-industry analysis, environmental and ecological analysis, resource management, urban and regional policy analysis, geographical information systems, and spatial statistics.

Publisher
Wiley
Website
http://eu.wiley.com/WileyCDA/WileyTitle/productCd-PIRS.html
Impact factor
1.236 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

