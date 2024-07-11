Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology is an international medium for the publication of high quality and multidisciplinary, original studies and comprehensive reviews in the field of palaeo-environmental geology. The journal aims at bringing together data with global implications from research in the many different disciplines involved in palaeo-environmental investigations.
- Publisher
- Elsevier
- Website
- http://www.journals.elsevier.com/palaeogeography-palaeoclimatology-palaeoecology/
- Impact factor
-
2.392
(2011)
