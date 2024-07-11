Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology is an international medium for the publication of high quality and multidisciplinary, original studies and comprehensive reviews in the field of palaeo-environmental geology. The journal aims at bringing together data with global implications from research in the many different disciplines involved in palaeo-environmental investigations.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/palaeogeography-palaeoclimatology-palaeoecology/
Impact factor
2.392 (2011)

Newly discovered megafossil flora reported from northern Vietnam

Vietnam is known worldwide for its high plant species diversity and endemism. However, the evolutionary history of Vietnam's exceptional plant biodiversity remains poorly understood. Due to the paucity of Neogene plant fossils, ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Nov 28, 2023

