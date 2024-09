Formerly known as Obesity Research, Obesity is the official journal of The Obesity Society. Available in print and online, Obesity is dedicated to increasing knowledge, fostering research, and promoting better treatment for people with obesity and their loved ones. Obesity publishes important peer-reviewed research, cutting-edge reviews, commentaries, and public health and medical developments.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website http://www.nature.com/oby/index.html

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA