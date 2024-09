The scope of npj Quantum Information spans across all relevant disciplines, fields, approaches and levels and so considers outstanding work ranging from fundamental research to applications and technologies. Fields covered include, but are not limited to, quantum computing and quantum communication, including solid state and optical devices, superconducting circuits, atomic and ion trap systems, topological quantum computing, atomic defects in solids, hybrid quantum circuits, cavity quantum electrodynamics, superconducting resonators, optical cavities, mechanical systems, single photon sources and detectors, engineering approaches for scale-up, quantum metrology, quantum sensing, quantum control, quantum networks, quantum error correction, architectures and quantum algorithms.

