npj Ocean Sustainability is a fully open access, interdisciplinary journal that publishes high-quality research on the full range of topics, dimensions, and disciplines pertaining to ocean sustainability.

US capable of achieving seafood independence, study shows

From lobster to haddock and seaweed, seafood plays an important role in the U.S. economy, diet and culture. The nation is one of the top producers of marine and aquatic foods worldwide, but also the second largest seafood ...

Ecology

Aug 12, 2024

Transformation of ocean management is underway, study finds

Marine ecosystem-based management (EBM) is a growing practice of ocean stewardship and conservation that offers benefits to the production of healthy, local food and the preservation of clean water, as well as recreation, ...

Ecology

May 9, 2024

