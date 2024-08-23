Scientists call for an update in environmental decision making that takes human rights into account
Human well-being is connected to nature for food, climate regulation and culture, making the protection of nature a human rights matter.
npj Ocean Sustainability is a fully open access, interdisciplinary journal that publishes high-quality research on the full range of topics, dimensions, and disciplines pertaining to ocean sustainability.
Environment
Aug 23, 2024
From lobster to haddock and seaweed, seafood plays an important role in the U.S. economy, diet and culture. The nation is one of the top producers of marine and aquatic foods worldwide, but also the second largest seafood ...
Ecology
Aug 12, 2024
Marine ecosystem-based management (EBM) is a growing practice of ocean stewardship and conservation that offers benefits to the production of healthy, local food and the preservation of clean water, as well as recreation, ...
Ecology
May 9, 2024
A new study identifies ten key components that will promote the development and implementation of sustainable, equitable, climate-smart ocean planning initiatives around the globe.
Environment
Mar 12, 2024
Marine aquaculture has expanded dramatically over the last two decades to meet growing demand for aquatic foods, but this growth can sometimes come at a cost. New Stanford-led research published in npj Ocean Sustainability ...
Agriculture
Jan 22, 2024
