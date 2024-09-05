npj Microgravity covers research that enables space exploration, including scientific research needed to develop advanced exploration technologies and processes, particularly those profoundly affected by operation in a space environment, and research that is enabled by spaceflight and ground-based spaceflight analogues that provides novel insight into life, engineering and physical sciences to benefit Earth-based research and the general public.

Expiring medications could pose challenge on long space missions

Medications used by astronauts on the International Space Station might not be good enough for a three-year journey to Mars. A new study led by Duke Health shows that over half of the medicines stocked in space—staples ...

Space Exploration

Jul 23, 2024

Neutrons open window to explore space glass

Thanks to human ingenuity and zero gravity, we reap important benefits from science in space. Consider smart phones with built-in navigation systems and cameras.

General Physics

May 21, 2024

Studying spaceflight atrophy with machine learning

Even intense exercise by astronauts cannot compensate for muscle atrophy caused by microgravity. Atrophy occurs, in part, by way of an underlying mechanism that regulates calcium uptake. Recent research has shown exposure ...

Space Exploration

Apr 17, 2024

