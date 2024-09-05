npj Microgravity covers research that enables space exploration, including scientific research needed to develop advanced exploration technologies and processes, particularly those profoundly affected by operation in a space environment, and research that is enabled by spaceflight and ground-based spaceflight analogues that provides novel insight into life, engineering and physical sciences to benefit Earth-based research and the general public.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website https://www.nature.com/npjmgrav/

