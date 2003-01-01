npj Digital Medicine is an online open-access journal dedicated to publishing high quality peer-reviewed research in all aspects of digital medicine including the clinical implementation of digital and mobile technologies, virtual healthcare, data analytic methodologies and innovative sensor development to provide the necessary data and longitudinal monitoring to best inform the broadest medical community. The journal aims to guide innovation and the transformation of health and healthcare through the incorporation of novel digital and mobile technologies.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website https://www.nature.com/npjdigitalmed/ Impact factor 15.357 (2021)

