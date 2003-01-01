Nicotine & Tobacco Research is one of the world's few peer-reviewed journals devoted exclusively to the study of nicotine and tobacco. It aims to provide a forum for empirical findings, critical reviews, and conceptual papers on the many aspects of nicotine and tobacco, including research from the biobehavioral, neurobiological, molecular biologic, epidemiological, prevention, and treatment arenas.
- Publisher
- Oxford University Press
- Website
- http://ntr.oxfordjournals.org/
- Impact factor
- 2.579 (2011)