Neurogenetics is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering the field of neurogenetics. It was established in 1997 and is published quarterly by Springer Science+Business Media. The journal publishes review articles, original articles, short communications, and letters to the editors. The editors-in-chief are Ulrich Müller (University of Giessen), Manuel B. Graeber (University of Sydney), and James R. Lupski (Baylor College of Medicine). Neurogenetics is abstracted and indexed in Academic OneFile, Biological Abstracts, BIOSIS, Chemical Abstracts Service, ProQuest, EMBASE, Health Reference Center Academic, Neuroscience Citation Index, PASCAL, PubMed/MEDLINE, Science Citation Index Expanded, Scopus, Summon by Serial Solutions, and VINITI Database RAS. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 3.488, ranking it 42nd out of 185 journals in the category "Clinical Neurology" and 53rd out of 156 journals in the category "Genetics & Heredity".

Publisher Springer Science+Business Media History 1997-present Website http://www.springer.com/biomed/neuroscience/journal/10048 Impact factor 3.488 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA