Neoplasia publishes the results of novel investigations in all areas of oncology research. The title Neoplasia was chosen to convey the journal’s breadth, which encompasses the traditional disciplines of cancer research as well as emerging fields and interdisciplinary investigations. Neoplasia is interested in studies describing new molecular and genetic findings relating to the neoplastic phenotype and in laboratory and clinical studies demonstrating creative applications of advances in the basic sciences to risk assessment, prognostic indications, detection, diagnosis, and treatment. In addition to regular Research Reports, Neoplasia also publishes Reviews and Meeting Reports. Neoplasia is committed to ensuring a thorough, fair, and rapid review and publication schedule to further its mission of serving both the scientific and clinical communities by disseminating important data and ideas in cancer research.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/neoplasia/ Impact factor 5.398 (2013)

