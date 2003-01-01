Nature Reviews Neurology is a peer-reviewed journal for neurologists. The journal was renamed from Nature Clinical Practice Neurology in April 2009. It covers research developments and clinical practice. Coverage includes prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease or impaired function of the central and peripheral nervous systems, including neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Country United States History 2005–present Website http://www.nature.com/nrneurol Impact factor 12.461 (2011)

