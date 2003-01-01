Nature Reviews Neurology is a peer-reviewed journal for neurologists. The journal was renamed from Nature Clinical Practice Neurology in April 2009. It covers research developments and clinical practice. Coverage includes prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease or impaired function of the central and peripheral nervous systems, including neurodevelopmental, neurodegenerative, and neuropsychiatric disorders.
- Publisher
- Nature Publishing Group
- Country
- United States
- History
- 2005–present
- Website
- http://www.nature.com/nrneurol
- Impact factor
- 12.461 (2011)