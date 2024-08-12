Nature Medicine is an academic journal publishing research articles, reviews, news and commentaries in the biomedical area, including both basic research and early-phase clinical research. Topics covered include cancer, cardiovascular disease, gene therapy, immunology, vaccines, and neuroscience. The journal seeks to publish research papers that demonstrate novel insight into disease processes, with direct evidence of the physiological relevance of the results. Founded in 1995, Nature Medicine is published by the Nature Publishing Group, a division of Macmillan Publishers Ltd, and is one of the rapidly expanding stable of Nature journals. As with other Nature journals, there is no external Editorial Board, with editorial decisions being made by an in-house team, although peer review by external expert referees forms a part of the review process. Nature Medicine is published monthly. Articles are archived online in text and PDF formats; access is by subscription only. Its 2010 impact factor was 25.430, making it the highest-cited research journal in preclinical medicine. It is also among the highest impact of primary (non-review) scientific journals.

