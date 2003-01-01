Multiple Sclerosis is an area of ever expanding research and escalating publications. Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders is a wide ranging international journal supported by key researchers from all neuroscience domains that focus on MS and associated disease of the central nervous system. The primary aim of this new journal is the rapid publication of high quality original research in the field. Important secondary aims will be timely updates and editorials on important scientific and clinical care advances, controversies in the field, and invited opinion articles from current thought leaders on topical issues. One section of the journal will focus on teaching, written to enhance the practice of community and academic neurologists involved in the care of MS patients. Summaries of key articles written for a lay audience will be provided as an on-line resource.

