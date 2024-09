Molecular Nutrition & Food Research is a primary research journal devoted to health, safety and all aspects of molecular nutrition such as nutritional biochemistry, nutrigenomics and metabolomics aiming to link the information arising from related disciplines

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1613-4133 Impact factor 4.909 (2013)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA