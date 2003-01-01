Microcirculation is a vascular biology journal that contributes significant new findings in vascular and lymphatic microcirculation. The scope covers research at the intact animal, organ, cellular, or molecular level, as well as state-of-the-art reviews addressing advances in technology in the fields of microcirculatory disease and function. We welcome papers that apply the methods of physiology, biophysics, bioengineering, genetics, cell biology, biochemistry, and molecular biology to problems in microcirculation.

