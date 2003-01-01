Metabolic Brain Disease serves as a forum for the publication of outstanding basic and clinical papers on brain diseases, including both human and animal studies. Topics include, but are not limited to, stroke, traumatic brain injury, myelin disorders, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, toxic encephalopathies, genetic diseases affecting the brain, alcohol and brain metabolism, neuroendocrinopathies, viral and nonviral encephalitides, nutritional disorders affecting the brain, diseases affecting neurotransmitters, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and aging. The journal publishes papers on the fundamental pathogenesis of these disorders and on related experimental and clinical techniques and methodologies. Metabolic Brain Disease is directed to neuroscientists, psychiatrists, neurologists, pathologists, and others involved in the research and treatment of a broad range of brain disorders.

Publisher Springer Website https://www.springer.com/journal/11011 Impact factor 3.655 (2021)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA