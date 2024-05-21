Mass Communication and Society's mission is to publish articles from a wide variety of perspectives and approaches that advance mass communication theory, especially at the societal or macrosocial level. It draws heavily from many other disciplines, including sociology, psychology, anthropology, philosophy, law, and history. Methodologically, journal articles employ qualitative and quantitative methods, survey research, ethnography, laboratory experiments, historical methods, and legal analysis.

Publisher Taylor & Francis Group Country UK Website http://www.tandf.co.uk/journals/HMCS Impact factor 1.085 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA