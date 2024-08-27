Published for the Society for Marine Mammalogy, Marine Mammal Science is a source of significant new findings on marine mammals resulting from original research on their form and function, evolution, systematics, physiology, biochemistry, behavior, population biology, life history, genetics, ecology and conservation. The journal features both original and review articles, notes, opinions and letters. It serves as a vital resource for anyone studying marine mammals.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1748-7692 Impact factor 1.611 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA