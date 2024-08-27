Published for the Society for Marine Mammalogy, Marine Mammal Science is a source of significant new findings on marine mammals resulting from original research on their form and function, evolution, systematics, physiology, biochemistry, behavior, population biology, life history, genetics, ecology and conservation. The journal features both original and review articles, notes, opinions and letters. It serves as a vital resource for anyone studying marine mammals.

Publisher
Wiley
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1748-7692
Impact factor
1.611 (2011)

Marine Mammal Science

Rare whale species observed during recent Antarctic expedition

Research by Wageningen Marine Research and partners on the relationship between sea ice and the Southern Ocean food web investigates various components of that food web, including the so-called "top predators," or seabirds ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 27, 2024

0

177

Act of altruism observed in bull elephant seal

A trio of ecologists has observed for the first time, an act of altruism performed by a bull elephant seal. In their paper published in the journal Marine Mammal Science, Sarah Allen, Matthew Lau, and Sarah Codde offer photographic ...

Plants & Animals

report

Feb 8, 2024

10

494

Whale of a debate put to rest

Researchers have finally settled a decades-long dispute about the evolutionary origins of the pygmy right whale.

Plants & Animals

Jul 10, 2023

0

84

