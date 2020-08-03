The Lancet Oncology was launched in September, 2000, as a lively and informative monthly journal covering international issues relevant to clinical cancer specialists worldwide. The journal is now the world-leading clinical oncology periodical publishing high-quality, peer-reviewed research (especially reports from clinical trials), reviews, comment and opinion, weekly news, and Commissions (typically in partnership with societies, governments, NGOs, and academic centres). Content covers topics that advance clinical practice, challenge the status quo, advocate change in health policy, and tackle issues related to global oncology. Much of the journal’s articles are published Online First for enhanced timeliness prior to print publication. Uniquely, all original research is peer-reviewed via a fast-track service, and successful papers are published within 8 weeks of submission. The journal also regularly features podcasts, video, infographics, and curated web content.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/issue/current Impact factor 33.9 (2016)

