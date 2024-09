The Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (JTH) is the official journal of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis. The mission of JTH is to advance science related to the important medical problems of thrombosis, bleeding disorders and vascular biology through the diffusion and exchange of information and ideas within the international research community.

Publisher Elsevier Website https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/journal-of-thrombosis-and-haemostasis

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA