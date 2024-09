The official journal of the American College of Radiology, JACR aims to enhance the practice of diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, radiation oncology, and medical physics by publishing important and practical articles on clinical practice, practice management, health services research and policy, and education - topics not well addressed in other peer-reviewed journals in the field.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.jacr.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA