The Journal of the American College of Cardiology, is a peer-reviewed medical journal covering all aspects of cardiovascular disease, including original clinical studies, experimental investigations with clear clinical relevance, state-of-the-art papers, viewpoints, and editorials and essays interpreting and commenting on the research presented. The journal is abstracted and indexed in Current Contents, EMBASE, MEDLINE, Science Citation Index, and Scopus. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 14.292, ranking it 2nd out of 114 journals in the category "Cardiac & Cardiovascular Systems".

Publisher
Elsevier
History
1983-present
Website
http://content.onlinejacc.org/
Impact factor
14.292 (2010)

