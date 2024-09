The Journal of Structural Geology publishes on the structural geology of the Earth and other planets and moons, including related contributions in rheology, geophysics, geochemistry, geodynamics, and tectonics. Papers may cover applied aspects of structural geology such as structural controls on mineral and hydrocarbon deposits, rock mechanics and neotectonics.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-structural-geology/ Impact factor 1.556 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA