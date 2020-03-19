Scientists create quantum sensor that covers entire radio frequency spectrum
A quantum sensor could give Soldiers a way to detect communication signals over the entire radio frequency spectrum, from 0 to 100 GHz, said researchers from the Army.
The Journal of Physics B: Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published semi-monthly by IOP Publishing. It was established in 1968 from the division of the earlier title, Physical Society (London) Proceedings. In 2006, the Journal of Optics B: Quantum and Semiclassical Optics was merged with the Journal of Physics B. The editor-in-chief is Jan Michael Rost (MPI for the Physics of Complex Systems, Dresden, Germany). The journal covers research on atomic and molecular physics, scattering, ionization, ultracold matter, quantum optics, quantum information, intense laser fields, and ultrashort pulses. Atomic, molecular, and optical physics provide insights not only into the behavior of atoms and molecules, but also contribute to the understanding of quantum theory, condensed matter, and the control and manipulation of light and matter at the smallest scales.
A quantum sensor could give Soldiers a way to detect communication signals over the entire radio frequency spectrum, from 0 to 100 GHz, said researchers from the Army.
General Physics
Mar 19, 2020
3
30176
Scientists from ITMO University have developed and applied a new method for analyzing the electromagnetic field inside ion traps. For the first time, they explained the field deviations inside nonlinear radio-frequency traps. ...
Optics & Photonics
Apr 26, 2019
0
161
New research by a team from Aarhus, Swansea, and Purdue Universities has enabled recent experiments to make the first measurement of the 1S – 2S atomic state transition in antihydrogen.
General Physics
Sep 1, 2017
2
346
Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have produced and precisely measured a spectrum of X-rays using a new, state-of-the-art machine. The instrument they used to measure the X-rays took ...
General Physics
May 12, 2017
0
603
"The interaction of highly charged heavy ions with electrons is one of the most important atomic processes in high-temperature plasmas," explains University of Electro-Communications researcher Nobuyuki Nakamura in his recent ...
Plasma Physics
Mar 10, 2017
0
10
Researchers in Germany and the US have upgraded the performance of a reaction microscope so that the technique—known as Cold Target Recoil Ion Momentum Spectroscopy, or COLTRIMS for short—can be extended to distinguish ...
Materials Science
Nov 11, 2016
0
4
By measuring the emission spectrum of the extreme ultraviolet wavelength range, researchers at the National Institute for Fusion Science and Koike of Sophia University have discovered a new spectral line that has not been ...
Plasma Physics
Aug 1, 2016
0
36
(Phys.org)—Researchers have proposed a method for cooling trapped antihydrogen which they believe could provide 'a major experimental advantage' and help to map the mysterious properties of antimatter that have to date ...
General Physics
Jan 6, 2013
19
0