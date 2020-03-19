The Journal of Physics B: Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published semi-monthly by IOP Publishing. It was established in 1968 from the division of the earlier title, Physical Society (London) Proceedings. In 2006, the Journal of Optics B: Quantum and Semiclassical Optics was merged with the Journal of Physics B. The editor-in-chief is Jan Michael Rost (MPI for the Physics of Complex Systems, Dresden, Germany). The journal covers research on atomic and molecular physics, scattering, ionization, ultracold matter, quantum optics, quantum information, intense laser fields, and ultrashort pulses. Atomic, molecular, and optical physics provide insights not only into the behavior of atoms and molecules, but also contribute to the understanding of quantum theory, condensed matter, and the control and manipulation of light and matter at the smallest scales.

Publisher Institute of Physics IOP Publishing History 1968–1987: Journal of Physics B: Atomic and Molecular Physics; 1988–present: Journal of Physics B: Atomic, Molecular and Optical Physics; In 2006, this journal merged with Journal of Optics B (1999–2005). Website http://iopscience.org/jphysb Impact factor 1.875 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA