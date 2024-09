Journal of Personality publishes scientific investigations in the field of personality. It focuses particularly on personality and behavior dynamics, personality development, and individual differences in the cognitive, affective, and interpersonal domains. The journal reflects and stimulates interest in the growth of new theoretical and methodological approaches in personality psychology.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1467-6494 Impact factor 2.44 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA