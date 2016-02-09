The Journal of Neurochemistry is a peer-reviewed scientific journal established by the International Society for Neurochemistry in 1956. The journal covers a variety of subjects within the field of neuroscience, but focuses in particular on the "molecular and cellular aspects of the nervous system, the pathogenesis of neurological disorders and the development of disease specific biomarkers." Every issue is available online and articles older than one year from after 1997 are available for free. The journal is published by Wiley-Blackwell. The journal is currently indexed in BIOBASE, Biochemistry and Biophysics Citation Index, Biological Abstracts, BIOSIS Previews, Chemical Abstracts, Current Contents, MEDLINE, Neuroscience Citation Index, PsycINFO, Science Citation Index, and Scopus.

Publisher Wiley-Blackwell History 1956–present Website http://www.jneurochemistry.org Impact factor 4.337 (2010)

