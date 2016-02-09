The Journal of Neurochemistry is a peer-reviewed scientific journal established by the International Society for Neurochemistry in 1956. The journal covers a variety of subjects within the field of neuroscience, but focuses in particular on the "molecular and cellular aspects of the nervous system, the pathogenesis of neurological disorders and the development of disease specific biomarkers." Every issue is available online and articles older than one year from after 1997 are available for free. The journal is published by Wiley-Blackwell. The journal is currently indexed in BIOBASE, Biochemistry and Biophysics Citation Index, Biological Abstracts, BIOSIS Previews, Chemical Abstracts, Current Contents, MEDLINE, Neuroscience Citation Index, PsycINFO, Science Citation Index, and Scopus.

Publisher
Wiley-Blackwell
History
1956–present
Website
http://www.jneurochemistry.org
Impact factor
4.337 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Neurochemistry

Starfish reveal the origins of brain messenger molecules

Biologists from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) have discovered the genes in starfish that encode neuropeptides - a common type of chemical found in human brains. The revelation gives researchers new insights into ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 9, 2016

0

1356