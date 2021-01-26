Journal of Materials Chemistry is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing original (primary) research and review articles on the applications, properties and synthesis of exciting new materials. Journal of Materials Chemistry is published weekly by the Royal Society of Chemistry. The editor of Journal of Materials Chemistry is Liz Davies. Journal of Materials Chemistry has an impact factor of 4.795 (2010). Journal of Materials Chemistry publishes the following types of articles: Research Papers (original scientific work); Communications (original scientific work that is of an urgent nature); Feature articles (reviews highlighting areas of special excitement and progress); Highlights (short review articles) ; and Applications (review articles covering the applications and properties of a class of materials). Feature articles, Highlights and Applications are written by special invitation of the Editor or Editorial Board only.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Researchers develop biodegradable printed display

In the next years, increasing use of electronic devices in consumables and new technologies for the internet of things will increase the amount of electronic scrap. To save resources and minimize waste volumes, an eco-friendlier ...

Jan 26, 2021

The promise of deep grooves

A manufacturing technique that could help the semiconductor industry make more powerful computer chips began in the humblest of places—at a lunch table at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory.

Oct 4, 2018

How indigo pigment can be used in electronics

Silicon still represents the most important material for the production of semiconductor elements such as transistors, diodes or solar cells. For a number of years, however, an interesting alternative has been available: ...

Jun 15, 2017

New material in the fight against hospital-acquired infections

Researchers at the Universitat Jaume I (UJI) in Castellón, Spain, have developed a new light-activated antimicrobial material for use in the fight against the most common hospital infections. Led by professor Francisco Galindo ...

Jan 11, 2017

