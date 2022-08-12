JMC is concerned with the relationship between artefacts and social relations irrespective of time and place and aims to systematically explore the linkage between the construction of social identities and the production and use of culture.

Publisher
SAGE
Website
http://mcu.sagepub.com/
Impact factor
0.793 (2011)

Journal of Material Culture

Keeping the faith through souvenirs

Although it may not seem like much, the small wooden figurine Grandma brought back from the Holy Land has been blessed. She gives the souvenir to her grandchildren knowing she has done her job: deliver God into their lives.

Social Sciences

Aug 7, 2012

