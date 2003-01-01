The Journal of Intelligent and Robotic Systems (JINT) publishes original, peer-reviewed, invited, survey and review papers. These papers promote and disseminate scientific knowledge and information in the fields of system of systems, generalized system theory, distributed intelligent systems, bioengineering, robotics and automation, human-robot interaction, human-machine interfaces and interaction, robot ethics, social and service robotics, medical robotics, mechatronics, unmanned systems, multi-robot teams and networked swarms, machine intelligence, learning, system autonomy and autonomous systems, design for autonomy, cyber physical systems, and other related areas in which cutting edge technologies have been developed and applied to model, design, build and test complex engineering and autonomous systems.

