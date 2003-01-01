Journal of Human Lactation is a peer-reviewed academic journal that publishes papers in the field of Pediatrics. The journal s editor is M. Jane Heinig, PhD, IBCLC (University of California). It has been in publication since 1985 and is currently published by SAGE Publications in association with International Lactation Consultant Association. Journal of Human Lactation publishes original research and commentaries relating to human lactation and breast feeding behavior. The journal provides a forum for debate on research methods for breastfeeding studies and discussions of the business aspects of lactation consulting. Journal of Human Lactation also focuses on case reports relevant to the practicing lactation consultant and other professionals who assist lactating mothers on the breastfeeding of infants. Journal of Human Lactation is abstracted and indexed in, among other databases: SCOPUS, and the Social Sciences Citation Index. According to the Journal Citation Reports, its 2010 impact factor is 1.329, ranking it 53 out of 107 journals in the category ‘Pediatrics’. and 50 out of 75 journals in the category ‘Obstetrics & Gynecology’. and 21 out of 88 journals in the category

Publisher SAGE Publications Country United States History 1984-present Website http://www.sagepub.com/journalsProdDesc.nav?prodId=Journal201341 Impact factor 1.329 (2010)

