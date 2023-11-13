The Journal of Human Evolution is a peer-reviewed scientific Journal. It is published monthly by Elsevier in print and online on ScienceDirect. The Journal was started in 1972, currently (1st half of 2009) it is in its 56th volume. The current editors are David Begun, Mark Teaford, and Steven Leigh. Publications in the journal are on Physical Anthropology, Palaeolithic Archaeology, Primatology, Geochronology and Palaeoecology.

Publisher Elsevier Country The Netherlands History 1972-present Website http://www.elsevier.com/wps/find/journaldescription.cws_home/622882/description#description Impact factor 2.987 (2009)

