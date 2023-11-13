The Journal of Human Evolution is a peer-reviewed scientific Journal. It is published monthly by Elsevier in print and online on ScienceDirect. The Journal was started in 1972, currently (1st half of 2009) it is in its 56th volume. The current editors are David Begun, Mark Teaford, and Steven Leigh. Publications in the journal are on Physical Anthropology, Palaeolithic Archaeology, Primatology, Geochronology and Palaeoecology.

Publisher
Elsevier
Country
The Netherlands
History
1972-present
Website
http://www.elsevier.com/wps/find/journaldescription.cws_home/622882/description#description
Impact factor
2.987 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Human Evolution

Two new species of ancient primates resembling lemurs identified

Fossil evidence from the Tornillo Basin in West Texas and the Uinta Basin in Utah reveals two new species of omomyids—a family of small-bodied early primates from the Eocene epoch. The findings also clarify previously disputed ...

Evolution

Sep 21, 2023

0

29

Remains found in China may belong to third human lineage

A team of paleontologists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, working with colleagues from Xi'an Jiaotong University, the University of York, the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences and the National Research Center ...

Paleontology & Fossils

report

Aug 4, 2023

3

6614

Jawbone may represent earliest presence of humans in Europe

For over a century, one of the earliest human fossils ever discovered in Spain has been long considered a Neandertal. However, new analysis from an international research team, including scientists at Binghamton University, ...

Evolution

Dec 6, 2022

1

217

page 1 from 13