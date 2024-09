The Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation is a peer-reviewed journal that provides information on clinical management and rehabilitation of persons with head injuries for the practicing professional. It is the official journal of the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA).

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Website http://journals.lww.com/headtraumarehab/pages/default.aspx Impact factor 3.333 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA