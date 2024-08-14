First published in 1937, the Journal of Food Protection is a refereed monthly publication. Each issue contains scientific research and authoritative review articles reporting on a variety of topics in food science pertaining to food safety and quality. The journal is internationally recognized as the leading publication in the field of food microbiology with a readership exceeding 11,000 scientists from 69 countries. The Journal of Food Protection is indexed in Index Medicus, Current Contents, BIOSIS, PubMed, Medline, and many others.
- Publisher
- International Association For Food Protection
- Website
- http://www.foodprotection.org/publications/journal-of-food-protection/index.php
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA