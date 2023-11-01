The Journal of Empirical Finance provides an international forum for empirical researchers in the intersection of the fields of econometrics and finance. The Journal welcomes high quality articles in empirical finance. Empirical finance encompasses the testing of well-established or new theories using financial data, the measurement of variables relevant in financial decision-making, the econometric analysis of financial market data or the development of new econometric methodology with finance applications. Submissions in any field of finance, corporate, international, asset pricing, market microstructure, etc. are welcome.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/journal-of-empirical-finance/
Impact factor
0.842 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

