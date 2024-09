The Journal of Comparative Psychology publishes original empirical and theoretical research from a comparative perspective on the behavior, cognition, perception, and social relationships of diverse species. The submission of articles containing data on multiple species and multiple tasks is especially encouraged. Studies can be descriptive or experimental and can be conducted in the field or in captivity.

Publisher American Psychological Association Website http://www.apa.org/pubs/journals/com/index.aspx Impact factor 1.725 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA