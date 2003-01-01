The primary emphasis of JCEN is to publish original empirical research. Theoretical and methodological papers, critical reviews of content areas, and theoretically relevant case studies are also welcome. Emphases of interest include the following: the impact of injury or disease on neuropsychological functioning; validity studies of psychometric and other procedures used in neuropsychological assessment of persons with known or suspected brain damage; empirical evaluation of behavioural, cognitive and pharmacological approaches to treatment/intervention; psychosocial correlates of neuropsychological dysfunction; theoretical formulation and model development; methodological issues.

Website http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/ncen20/current Impact factor 2.133 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA