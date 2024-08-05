Study reveals prevalence of child sexual abuse in religious settings
One in 250 Australians were sexually abused during childhood by a leader or other adult in a religious organization, new research led by Australian Catholic University shows.
Historically, child protection has been commonly perceived to be a matter of concern to professionals in specialized social service, health, mental health, and justice systems. However, Child Abuse & Neglect: The International Journal also welcomes contributors and readers interested in children's safety in the settings of everyday life - homes, day care centers, schools, playgrounds, youth clubs, health clinics, places of worship, and so forth. Child Abuse & Neglect also invites the engagement of other social scientists (e.g., anthropologists, economists, historians, planners, political scientists, and sociologists) and humanists (e.g., ethicists, legal scholars, political theorists, and theologians) whose studies may contribute to an understanding of (a) the evolution of concepts of - and strategies for - child protection and (b) the responsibilities of individual adults and the institutions of which they are a part to ensure children's safety and their humane care.
