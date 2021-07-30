The Journal of Behavioral Medicine is a broadly conceived interdisciplinary publication devoted to furthering understanding of physical health and illness through the knowledge and techniques of behavioral science. A significant function of the journal is the application of this knowledge to prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. The contents span all areas of behavioral medicine research: psychology, psychiatry, sociology, epidemiology, anthropology, health economics, public health, general medicine, and biostatistics.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/medicine/journal/10865 Impact factor 3.104 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA