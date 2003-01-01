AMDA is the official journal of AMDA: Dedicated to Long Term Care Medicine. JAMDA provides bimonthly coverage of the issues most important to healthcare professionals providing long term care. Original research and review articles cover topics such as geriatric medicine, dementia and cognitive impairment, rehabilitation, chronic comorbid conditions, the frail elder, medication management and prescribing issues, multi-resistant organisms and infectious diseases, falls prevention, assisted living risks and challenges, as well as health policy, outcomes evaluation and guidelines for administrators, physicians and staff who work in long-term care and rehabilitation sites. Peer-reviewed articles include original studies, reviews, clinical experience articles, case reports, editorials and commentaries.

Website http://www.jamda.com/ Impact factor 4.645 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA