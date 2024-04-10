The Journal of Adolescent Health is a multidisciplinary scientific Journal, which seeks to publish new research findings in the field of Adolescent Medicine and Health ranging from the basic biological and behavioral sciences to public health and policy. We seek original manuscripts, review articles, letters to the editor, commentaries, and case reports from our colleagues in Anthropology, Dentistry and Oral Health, Education, Health Services Research, International Health, Law, Medicine, Mental Health, Nursing, Nutrition, Psychology, Public Health and Policy, Social Work, Sociology, Youth Development, and other disciplines that work with or are committed to improving the lives of adolescents and young adults.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://jahonline.org/
Impact factor
3.116 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Adolescent Health

For teens, feeling safe at school means increased academic success

Parents across North America are prepping their teens to head back to high school, hoping they will study hard to get straight A's. But new research shows that good grades aren't just based on smarts—high marks also depend ...

Social Sciences

Aug 24, 2016

0

9

page 1 from 2