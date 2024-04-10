Visiting white parts of town makes some Black kids feel less safe, according to study
Some Black youth feel less safe when they visit predominantly white areas of their city, a new study in Columbus has found.
The Journal of Adolescent Health is a multidisciplinary scientific Journal, which seeks to publish new research findings in the field of Adolescent Medicine and Health ranging from the basic biological and behavioral sciences to public health and policy. We seek original manuscripts, review articles, letters to the editor, commentaries, and case reports from our colleagues in Anthropology, Dentistry and Oral Health, Education, Health Services Research, International Health, Law, Medicine, Mental Health, Nursing, Nutrition, Psychology, Public Health and Policy, Social Work, Sociology, Youth Development, and other disciplines that work with or are committed to improving the lives of adolescents and young adults.
Some Black youth feel less safe when they visit predominantly white areas of their city, a new study in Columbus has found.
Social Sciences
Apr 10, 2024
0
9
A new study, conducted in collaboration between researchers at Michigan State University and Central Michigan University, found that public spending on social safety net programs and on education spending each independently ...
Education
Nov 11, 2023
0
1
In many U.S. states, children can legally marry at an earlier age than they can consent to sex, leading to situations where sex between spouses may be a criminal act. Some states exempt sex between married spouses from their ...
Social Sciences
Feb 17, 2022
0
8
Only half of young people in the United States are getting sex education that meets minimum standards, according to a Rutgers researcher who found that adolescents are not receiving critical information. Of even greater concern ...
Social Sciences
Nov 4, 2021
0
14
Police stops of people of color escalating in violence or death have gained national attention since the death of George Floyd last May.
Social Sciences
Apr 23, 2021
1
5
Whether you are child in Baltimore, Beijing, Nairobi or New Delhi, the onset of adolescence triggers a surprisingly common set of rigidly enforced gender expectations that are linked to increased lifelong risks of everything ...
Social Sciences
Sep 20, 2017
2
11
Parents across North America are prepping their teens to head back to high school, hoping they will study hard to get straight A's. But new research shows that good grades aren't just based on smarts—high marks also depend ...
Social Sciences
Aug 24, 2016
0
9
Parents tend to be careful about what media their children consume and often look to ratings to guide their movie choices. But one symbol might be more powerful than any rating or review—the Disney logo. Heralded by adults ...
Social Sciences
Jun 20, 2016
19
3179
There are more than 500 million people interacting with Facebook from countries all over the world every single day, and that number is growing. On August 24, 2015 Facebook reached a milestone when, for the first time, one ...
Social Sciences
Sep 21, 2015
0
134
College women who are more emotionally invested in Facebook and have lots of Facebook friends are less concerned with body size and shape and less likely to engage in risky dieting behaviors. But that's only if they aren't ...
Internet
Jul 20, 2015
0
27