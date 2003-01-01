The Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology brings together the latest research on psychopathology in childhood and adolescence, with an emphasis on empirical studies of the major childhood disorders (the disruptive behavior disorders, depression, anxiety, and pervasive developmental disorders). Studies focus on the epidemiology, etiology, assessment, treatment, prognosis, follow-up, and developmental course of child and adolescent disorders. Studies highlighting risk and protective factors, the ecology and correlates of children's behavior problems, and advances in prevention and treatment are featured.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/psychology/child+%26+school+psychology/journal/10802 Impact factor 3.005 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA