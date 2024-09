The Journal for the Scientific Study of Religion (JSSR) is a multi-disciplinary journal that publishes articles, research notes, and book reviews on the social scientific study of religion. Published articles are representative of the best current theoretical and methodological treatments of religion. Manuscripts are subjected to a double-blind review process.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1468-5906 Impact factor 1.348 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA