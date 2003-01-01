A single-blind peer-review, online-only, and Gold Open Access journal, JAMIA Open provides a global forum for the publication of novel research and insights in the major areas of informatics for biomedicine and health (e.g., translational bioinformatics, clinical research informatics, clinical informatics, public health informatics, and consumer health informatics), as well as related areas such as data science, qualitative research, and implementation science.

Publisher Oxford Academic Website https://academic.oup.com/jamiaopen

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA