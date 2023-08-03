JEE is an interdisciplinary and refereed journal, a think tank that fosters environmental protection and innovative solutions to ensure healthy, safe and efficient industrial operations. It promotes feasible system design, development and management, bringing together sustainable technologies, people and sound processes. It provides cross-learning between various scientific, technological, business and economics disciplines such as agriculture, fisheries, transportation, oil and gas, mining, metallurgy, and areas of conflict, taking into account environmental, health and safety, and other issues of public concern.

Publisher Inderscience Publishers Website http://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=IJEE

